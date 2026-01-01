Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need KonaSense to actually see what's happening before enforcing policy, not after. It maps every GenAI tool employees are using, then blocks sensitive data exfiltration and prompt injection at the moment of interaction; the investigation-grade audit trail means you can replay exactly what got sent to ChatGPT and why it was allowed or blocked. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet quantified which departments are using which AI tools, because KonaSense assumes you want control, not visibility theater.