Calvin Risk Calvin Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Calvin Risk. DeepKeep is a commercial ai governance tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to govern employee LLM use across public, internal, and embedded tools should evaluate DeepKeep first; it's the only platform that inspects both prompts and responses bidirectionally before and after model inference. Its NIST coverage in PR.AA and PR.DS reflects genuine access controls and data handling guardrails rather than monitoring theater. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem or lacks IT buy-in to enforce model allowlisting across your user base.
AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ.
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Calvin Risk Calvin Platform vs DeepKeep for your ai governance needs.
Calvin Risk Calvin Platform: AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ. built by Calvin Risk. Core capabilities include Model Inventory management, Business Use Case Inventory, Risk Inventory tracking..
DeepKeep: Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Centralized control over AI tool access and usage, Monitoring of public, internal, and embedded AI tools, Runtime AI firewall for prompt and response inspection..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox