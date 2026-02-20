CalCom CHS for SQL Server is a commercial database security tool by CalCom Software. Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is a commercial database security tool by enclaive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing SQL Server across hybrid environments will see immediate value in CalCom CHS for SQL Server's learning mode, which lets you test hardening policies on production without actually enforcing them first,a critical safeguard most competitors skip. CIS Benchmark-based enforcement combined with real-time drift detection and one-click rollback means you can harden aggressively without fear of breaking applications, and the centralized dashboard handles complexity across cloud and on-premises deployments. Large enterprises with rigid change control processes may find the simulation-then-enforcement workflow slower than their appetite for speed, and organizations needing SQL hardening as part of a broader platform security stack will need to integrate this as a point tool.
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption
Organizations handling regulated customer data on shared cloud infrastructure should adopt Enclaive Managed Databases for the only encryption layer that actually prevents their cloud provider from accessing live query results. The combination of hardware-accelerated in-use encryption across PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MariaDB, paired with HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance automation, eliminates the operational burden of key rotation that kills most encryption-first database deployments. Skip this if you need a multi-database platform covering non-relational stores beyond MongoDB or if your team lacks the cryptographic expertise to manage key lifecycle; the simplified key management here still assumes security familiarity.
Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
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Common questions about comparing CalCom CHS for SQL Server vs Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption for your database security needs.
CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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