Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by C2A Security. Kodem C.O.R.E. is a commercial static application security testing tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform
Enterprise automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers need C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform because it embeds threat modeling and risk assessment directly into product development cycles rather than bolting security onto finished vehicles. ISO/SAE 21434 compliance comes built-in, which is non-negotiable for anyone shipping connected or autonomous systems. The platform's strength in ID.RA and ID.AM,mapping assets and quantifying risk before code ships,makes it genuinely different from generic DevSecOps tools, though teams expecting deep post-breach forensics or incident response orchestration will find that capability thin compared to dedicated SOC platforms.
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containerized applications will get the most from Kodem C.O.R.E. because it actually correlates static findings with what's executing at runtime, eliminating the noise of unreachable vulnerabilities that waste remediation cycles. The function-level reachability analysis paired with eBPF-based monitoring means you catch what matters; vendors claim this but Kodem's dependency mapping across direct and transitive libraries makes the connection explicit. Skip this if your primary need is source code review without deployment context, or if you're standardizing on a single vendor for CSPM, container scanning, and SAST all in one product.
Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
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Common questions about comparing C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform vs Kodem C.O.R.E. for your static application security testing needs.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..
Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform differentiates with Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management. Kodem C.O.R.E. differentiates with Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform is developed by C2A Security. Kodem C.O.R.E. is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform and Kodem C.O.R.E. serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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