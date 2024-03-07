Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
brutesubs is a free external attack surface management tool. Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams with limited budgets who need to map subdomain inventory across multiple internal projects will appreciate brutesubs for its parallelized approach; running five bruteforcing tools simultaneously through Docker Compose cuts discovery time versus serial execution, and the free model eliminates licensing friction for teams already resource-constrained. The 258 GitHub stars and active community wordlists mean you're getting battle-tested configurations rather than a one-off script. Skip this if you need passive DNS integration or a managed dashboard; brutesubs is a CLI orchestrator that assumes you're comfortable containerizing and running jobs on your own infrastructure.
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
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Common questions about comparing brutesubs vs Findomain for your external attack surface management needs.
brutesubs: An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists..
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
brutesubs is open-source with 258 GitHub stars. Findomain is open-source with 3,561 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
brutesubs and Findomain serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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