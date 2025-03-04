Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Broadcom. ObserveID Platform is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ObserveID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Broadcom Identity and Access Management
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure with existing Broadcom investments should pick Broadcom Identity and Access Management for its zero trust continuous verification and privileged account protection, which directly enforce least-privileged access across physical and logical assets per NIST PR.AA. The VIP Authentication Hub handles modern cloud authentication without rip-and-replace migration, and the IGA Xpress tool cuts typical IAM deployment timelines significantly. Skip this if your org runs primarily SaaS-first with minimal on-premises systems; the hybrid strength becomes overhead in cloud-only environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing identity sprawl across hybrid and multi-cloud environments should look at ObserveID Platform for its ability to collapse four separate tool categories (IAM, IGA, PAM, CIEM) into one policy engine with 100+ connectors and AI-assisted access rule configuration. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA and ID.AM functions, automating both discovery and governance where most organizations still rely on spreadsheets and manual attestations. Skip this if your team needs a purpose-built PAM replacement for on-premises systems only; ObserveID's convergence model assumes you're already managing cloud identities and want to unify entitlement decisions across all of them.
Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities
Converged IAM/IGA/PAM/CIEM platform for hybrid and multi-cloud identity security.
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Common questions about comparing Broadcom Identity and Access Management vs ObserveID Platform for your access management needs.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management: Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities. built by Broadcom. Core capabilities include Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance..
ObserveID Platform: Converged IAM/IGA/PAM/CIEM platform for hybrid and multi-cloud identity security. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Identity Access Management (IAM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM)..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management differentiates with Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance. ObserveID Platform differentiates with Identity Access Management (IAM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM).
Broadcom Identity and Access Management is developed by Broadcom. ObserveID Platform is developed by ObserveID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management and ObserveID Platform serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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