Alibaba Cloud IDaaS: Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics..

Broadcom Identity and Access Management: Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities. built by Broadcom. Core capabilities include Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.