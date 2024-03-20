Bro IDS

Network engineers and security operations centers running on-premises infrastructure need Bro IDS for its protocol-level visibility into encrypted and unencrypted traffic; most commercial NDR tools either sample packets or miss application-layer behavior entirely. The 15-year deployment history across Fortune 500 financial institutions and carriers proves it handles sustained high-volume packet capture without dropping events at line rate. Skip this if you need managed detection and response or automated incident response; Bro demands manual tuning and custom scripting to extract signals from raw network telemetry.