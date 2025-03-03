Development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Bright Security Bright STAR for its automated shadow API discovery and AI-generated code fixes; most DAST tools find vulnerabilities and stop, but Bright STAR closes the loop by validating fixes without manual remediation work. The function-level vulnerability analysis and native GitHub/GitLab pull request automation mean security findings land directly in developer workflows instead of getting lost in scanning reports. Skip this if your priority is compliance reporting or if you're still operating monolithic applications where API-first testing doesn't map to your architecture.

Wallarm API Security Testing

Development teams shipping APIs into CI/CD pipelines need automated testing that catches OWASP API Top 10 flaws before production, and Wallarm API Security Testing does this by replaying real attack traffic against your APIs during the build stage rather than waiting for static analysis. Its schema-based approach means you're testing actual API contracts, not guessing at payloads, and the proxy-based request capture creates a baseline from day one. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal or you're not yet deploying multiple times weekly; the ROI emerges when you're pushing code fast enough that manual security review becomes a bottleneck.