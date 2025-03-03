Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Wallarm API Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Bright Security Bright STAR for its automated shadow API discovery and AI-generated code fixes; most DAST tools find vulnerabilities and stop, but Bright STAR closes the loop by validating fixes without manual remediation work. The function-level vulnerability analysis and native GitHub/GitLab pull request automation mean security findings land directly in developer workflows instead of getting lost in scanning reports. Skip this if your priority is compliance reporting or if you're still operating monolithic applications where API-first testing doesn't map to your architecture.
Development teams shipping APIs into CI/CD pipelines need automated testing that catches OWASP API Top 10 flaws before production, and Wallarm API Security Testing does this by replaying real attack traffic against your APIs during the build stage rather than waiting for static analysis. Its schema-based approach means you're testing actual API contracts, not guessing at payloads, and the proxy-based request capture creates a baseline from day one. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal or you're not yet deploying multiple times weekly; the ROI emerges when you're pushing code fast enough that manual security review becomes a bottleneck.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation
Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Bright STAR vs Wallarm API Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..
Wallarm API Security Testing: Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Bright Security Bright STAR differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery. Wallarm API Security Testing differentiates with Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation.
Bright Security Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. Wallarm API Security Testing is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Wallarm API Security Testing integrates with Jenkins, GitLab, Selenium, CircleCI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Security Bright STAR and Wallarm API Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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