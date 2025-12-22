Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Wallarm API Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Development teams shipping APIs into CI/CD pipelines need automated testing that catches OWASP API Top 10 flaws before production, and Wallarm API Security Testing does this by replaying real attack traffic against your APIs during the build stage rather than waiting for static analysis. Its schema-based approach means you're testing actual API contracts, not guessing at payloads, and the proxy-based request capture creates a baseline from day one. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal or you're not yet deploying multiple times weekly; the ROI emerges when you're pushing code fast enough that manual security review becomes a bottleneck.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Wallarm API Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Wallarm API Security Testing: Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Wallarm API Security Testing differentiates with Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Wallarm API Security Testing is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner integrates with Slack. Wallarm API Security Testing integrates with Jenkins, GitLab, Selenium, CircleCI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Wallarm API Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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