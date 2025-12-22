Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Wallarm API Security Testing: Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.