Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..

ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.