Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Bright Security Bright STAR for its automated shadow API discovery and AI-generated code fixes; most DAST tools find vulnerabilities and stop, but Bright STAR closes the loop by validating fixes without manual remediation work. The function-level vulnerability analysis and native GitHub/GitLab pull request automation mean security findings land directly in developer workflows instead of getting lost in scanning reports. Skip this if your priority is compliance reporting or if you're still operating monolithic applications where API-first testing doesn't map to your architecture.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Bright STAR vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Security Bright STAR differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery. ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage.
Bright Security Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Security Bright STAR and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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