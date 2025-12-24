Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Wallarm API Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need Bright Sec Bright STAR for shadow API discovery and function-level vulnerability detection that catches what static tools miss before code hits production. The platform maps undocumented endpoints automatically and validates exploits in real time, cutting the noise that kills remediation workflows. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic on-prem or you need manual penetration testing; Bright STAR assumes modern CI/CD and cloud-native API architectures.
Development teams shipping APIs into CI/CD pipelines need automated testing that catches OWASP API Top 10 flaws before production, and Wallarm API Security Testing does this by replaying real attack traffic against your APIs during the build stage rather than waiting for static analysis. Its schema-based approach means you're testing actual API contracts, not guessing at payloads, and the proxy-based request capture creates a baseline from day one. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal or you're not yet deploying multiple times weekly; the ROI emerges when you're pushing code fast enough that manual security review becomes a bottleneck.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Bright Sec Bright STAR vs Wallarm API Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Sec Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop..
Wallarm API Security Testing: Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Bright Sec Bright STAR differentiates with AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop. Wallarm API Security Testing differentiates with Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. Wallarm API Security Testing is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Sec Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Wallarm API Security Testing integrates with Jenkins, GitLab, Selenium, CircleCI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Sec Bright STAR and Wallarm API Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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