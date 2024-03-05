Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer

Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need to inspect encrypted traffic at scale without choking throughput will find the NSE7000's transparent inline architecture and line-rate packet forwarding essential; it solves the common problem of SSL/TLS visibility creating a choke point rather than a checkpoint. The patented GigaFilter ACL handles up to 4.3 billion source/destination address entries, and per-packet decision statistics give you granular visibility that most load balancers skip entirely. This is hardware-first and on-premises only, so cloud-native or hybrid shops will find it awkwardly constrained, and the vendor's 23-person team means you're betting on a smaller player for long-term roadmap stability.