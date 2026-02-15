Bot Detection: Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation for L3/L4 and L7 attacks, Non-browser traffic detection for headless browsers and automation tools, Suspicious behavior pattern detection..

Netskope SkopeAI: AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include ML-based cloud DLP with real-time data protection, Train Your Own Classifiers (TYOC) technology, Polymorphic malware and zero-day threat detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.