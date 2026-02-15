Bot Detection: Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation for L3/L4 and L7 attacks, Non-browser traffic detection for headless browsers and automation tools, Suspicious behavior pattern detection..

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.