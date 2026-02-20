Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek: Hybrid AI search platform combining RAG and GPU-accelerated LLM for fast insights. built by SOFTwarfare. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI architecture combining GPU-accelerated LLM inference with ExtremeSearch™-driven data search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) core to eliminate AI hallucinations by grounding outputs in verified knowledge base data, Low-latency data analysis compressing complex timelines from hours to under a minute..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.