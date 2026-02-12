Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek: Hybrid AI search platform combining RAG and GPU-accelerated LLM for fast insights. built by SOFTwarfare. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI architecture combining GPU-accelerated LLM inference with ExtremeSearch™-driven data search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) core to eliminate AI hallucinations by grounding outputs in verified knowledge base data, Low-latency data analysis compressing complex timelines from hours to under a minute..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.