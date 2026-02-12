Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek is a commercial threat hunting tool by SOFTwarfare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will get immediate value from QuantaSeek's ability to compress investigation timelines from hours to under a minute by grounding AI analysis in verified data rather than hallucinations. CMMC compliance and hybrid deployment flexibility matter for Defense and Intelligence shops, and the RAG architecture eliminates the false-positive spiral that kills confidence in detection tools. Skip this if your priority is response automation or recovery orchestration; QuantaSeek is built for faster threat characterization and analysis, not incident remediation.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Hybrid AI search platform combining RAG and GPU-accelerated LLM for fast insights.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek: Hybrid AI search platform combining RAG and GPU-accelerated LLM for fast insights. built by SOFTwarfare. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI architecture combining GPU-accelerated LLM inference with ExtremeSearch™-driven data search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) core to eliminate AI hallucinations by grounding outputs in verified knowledge base data, Low-latency data analysis compressing complex timelines from hours to under a minute..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek differentiates with Hybrid AI architecture combining GPU-accelerated LLM inference with ExtremeSearch™-driven data search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) core to eliminate AI hallucinations by grounding outputs in verified knowledge base data, Low-latency data analysis compressing complex timelines from hours to under a minute.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek is developed by SOFTwarfare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz integrates with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex and 6 more. SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek integrates with Lewis Rhodes Labs ExtremeSearch™. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Wiz and SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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