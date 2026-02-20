Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.