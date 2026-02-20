Bosch AIShield AI Security Platform & GuArdIan: AI security platform & LLM guardrail solution integrated with AWS. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Defense against adversarial threats targeting AI/ML models, Security coverage across AI model development and deployment lifecycle, Guardrails for enterprise LLM and generative AI adoption..

CyCraft XecGuard: AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, Prompt extraction attack prevention, Jailbreak attack defense..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.