Reverse engineers and threat analysts doing malware triage or legacy binary assessment will find Boomerang Decompiler's free, cross-architecture approach valuable when commercial decompilers are overkill; the 400 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's genuinely used in the field, not abandoned. The open source model means you can audit the decompiler itself and integrate it into automated analysis pipelines without licensing friction. Skip this if you need GUI-first interaction or support for the latest obfuscation techniques; Boomerang excels at straightforward architectural recovery, not defeating intentional anti-analysis.

enum4linux-ng

Penetration testers and red team operators running Windows reconnaissance on networks with SMB exposure will move faster with enum4linux-ng than the original enum4linux, thanks to its Python rewrite that handles larger datasets and broken SMB implementations without hanging. The tool pulls user lists, share enumeration, and policy details from a single command line faster than manual net use or rpcclient chains, which matters when you're working through dozens of targets in a single engagement. Skip this if your scope is macOS or Linux-heavy environments where SMB isn't the attack surface; enum4linux-ng is deliberately Windows-centric and won't justify the learning curve otherwise.