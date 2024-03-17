Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Boomerang Decompiler is a free malware analysis tool. enum4linux-ng is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Reverse engineers and threat analysts doing malware triage or legacy binary assessment will find Boomerang Decompiler's free, cross-architecture approach valuable when commercial decompilers are overkill; the 400 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's genuinely used in the field, not abandoned. The open source model means you can audit the decompiler itself and integrate it into automated analysis pipelines without licensing friction. Skip this if you need GUI-first interaction or support for the latest obfuscation techniques; Boomerang excels at straightforward architectural recovery, not defeating intentional anti-analysis.
Penetration testers and red team operators running Windows reconnaissance on networks with SMB exposure will move faster with enum4linux-ng than the original enum4linux, thanks to its Python rewrite that handles larger datasets and broken SMB implementations without hanging. The tool pulls user lists, share enumeration, and policy details from a single command line faster than manual net use or rpcclient chains, which matters when you're working through dozens of targets in a single engagement. Skip this if your scope is macOS or Linux-heavy environments where SMB isn't the attack surface; enum4linux-ng is deliberately Windows-centric and won't justify the learning curve otherwise.
An open source machine code decompiler that converts binary executables into readable C source code across multiple architectures and file formats.
A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.
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Common questions about comparing Boomerang Decompiler vs enum4linux-ng for your malware analysis needs.
Boomerang Decompiler: An open source machine code decompiler that converts binary executables into readable C source code across multiple architectures and file formats..
enum4linux-ng: A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Boomerang Decompiler is open-source with 400 GitHub stars. enum4linux-ng is open-source with 1,551 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Boomerang Decompiler and enum4linux-ng serve similar Malware Analysis use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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