Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..

Naxsi: NAXSI is a third-party nginx module that prevents XSS and SQL injection attacks by filtering HTTP traffic based on predefined security rules..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.