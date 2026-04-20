Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blindspot WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blindspot. Naxsi is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams running nginx at scale who want injection attack prevention without vendor lock-in should start with NAXSI; it's free, battle-tested across 4,800+ GitHub deployments, and sits directly in your request path where it blocks XSS and SQL injection before they reach your application. The tradeoff is real: NAXSI is a passive filter, not an active threat hunter, so you're prioritizing prevention over detection and forensics. Not for buyers who need centralized attack visibility across multiple web servers or API gateways; this is a single-engine protection layer that requires manual rule tuning.
WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions.
NAXSI is a third-party nginx module that prevents XSS and SQL injection attacks by filtering HTTP traffic based on predefined security rules.
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Common questions about comparing Blindspot WAAP vs Naxsi for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..
Naxsi: NAXSI is a third-party nginx module that prevents XSS and SQL injection attacks by filtering HTTP traffic based on predefined security rules..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blindspot WAAP is developed by Blindspot. Naxsi is open-source with 4,826 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blindspot WAAP and Naxsi serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover SQL Injection, WAF, XSS. Key differences: Blindspot WAAP is Commercial while Naxsi is Free, Naxsi is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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