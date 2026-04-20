Blindspot WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blindspot. Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending modern application architectures will see the fastest ROI from Cisco Web Application and API Protection because its bot management engine catches credential-stuffing and scraping attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The machine learning detection covers Cisco's actual NIST PR.PS and PR.IR implementations across web, mobile, and API surfaces simultaneously, eliminating the need to stitch together separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or compliance log retention; Cisco prioritizes prevention and real-time threat response over extended visibility into what happened after an attack succeeded.
WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions.
Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Blindspot WAAP vs Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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