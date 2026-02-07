Blaze Networks Business VPN: UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Proprietary UK-wide private core network infrastructure, Private SD-WAN network deployment, MPLS-based private network connectivity..

CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.