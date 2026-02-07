Blaze Networks Blaze Screen: Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Sandbox analysis for attachment detonation, Content disarm and reconstruction, Click protection with real-time URL analysis..

AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection: AI-powered DMARC monitoring and email authentication security platform. built by EmailInspect. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time DMARC policy monitoring with detailed re, AI-powered anomaly detection using machine learnin, AI-based monitoring and alerting system that learn..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.