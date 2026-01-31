Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackpoint CompassOne is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Blackpoint Cyber. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams under constant asset sprawl from remote work and cloud migration will get the most from Blackpoint CompassOne because it actually maps relationships between your inventory items instead of just listing them. The platform ingests data from multiple sources into one searchable index and flags high-risk assets in real time, which matters when your SOC is drowning in disconnected tools. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation built in; CompassOne identifies the problem but leaves patching orchestration to your existing ticketing system.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud and SaaS sprawl need NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for its agentless discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments without requiring infrastructure changes. The platform maps asset relationships and correlates vulnerabilities to control gaps, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most teams skip. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; the real value unlocks when you have fragmented cloud tenants and shadow SaaS nobody's tracking.
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Blackpoint CompassOne vs NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM): CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackpoint CompassOne differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) differentiates with Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking.
Blackpoint CompassOne is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackpoint CompassOne and NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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