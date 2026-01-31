Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..

NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM): CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.