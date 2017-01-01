Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.