OSINTERA

Startups and mid-market teams managing credential exposure risk without a dedicated dark web monitoring program should start with OSINTERA. It catches stealer logs and employee credentials across underground forums and Telegram channels in real time, which catches compromises weeks before they surface in breach databases or trigger support tickets. The tradeoff is real: OSINTERA prioritizes detection and alerting over response automation, so you still own the remediation workflow once alerts land in your SIEM.