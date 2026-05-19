AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

Blackbird.AI: Narrative intelligence platform detecting disinformation & brand narrative threats. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across social and digital media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Influence operation and disinformation campaign analysis..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.