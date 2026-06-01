ACID Technologies: Dark web monitoring & digital identity protection with real-time threat alerts. built by ACID Technologies. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring, Tailored per-client keyword monitoring with multi-language support and Regex, AI-powered robot clusters and avatar injection for threat detection..

OSINTERA: Dark web intelligence platform for stealer log and credential exposure detection. built by OSINTERA. Core capabilities include Stealer Log Monitoring, Employee Credential Detection, Underground Forum Monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.