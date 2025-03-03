Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Signal™ is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in open source vulnerabilities will get the most from Black Duck Signal™ because its AI actually flags risky dependencies before they hit production, not after. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions with equal weight, meaning you get both vulnerability detection and supply chain context in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime application behavior; Black Duck Signal™ is built for left-shift scanning, not post-deployment monitoring.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
AI-powered application security platform for software development
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Signal™ vs FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Signal™: AI-powered application security platform for software development. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis..
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Signal™ differentiates with AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification.
Black Duck Signal™ is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Signal™ and FYEO Third Party Library Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Open Source, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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