Black Duck Signal™: AI-powered application security platform for software development. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis..

Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.