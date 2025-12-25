Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.