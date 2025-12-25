Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. depthfirst Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by depthfirst. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
Mid-market and Enterprise AppSec teams drowning in false positives from traditional SAST will see immediate value in depthfirst Platform's ability to confirm exploitability before routing fixes to developers. The LLM-powered data flow mapping catches chained vulnerabilities across services that single-file scanners miss, and automated pull request generation with post-fix attack replay cuts your actual remediation time significantly. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a standalone tool; depthfirst's reachability filtering is excellent but embedded within a code-first platform, not a dedicated SCA replacement.
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Polaris Platform vs depthfirst Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). depthfirst Platform differentiates with LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. depthfirst Platform is developed by depthfirst. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Polaris Platform and depthfirst Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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