Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by PlaxidityX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Automotive suppliers and OEMs in the mid-market to enterprise segment need PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform because it bakes automotive-specific threat modeling directly into the pipeline rather than bolting it on afterward. The platform ships with over 200 automotive-specific fuzz test cases and automates ISO/SAE 21434 compliance checks, which means your teams skip the manual threat assessment work that typically delays production timelines. Skip this if your organization isn't building connected or autonomous vehicle systems; the automotive focus is intentional and deep, and the tool's value drops significantly outside that domain.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform: Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST).
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform is developed by PlaxidityX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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