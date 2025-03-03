Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Lunarline Software Assurance is a commercial static application security testing tool by lunarline. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building critical infrastructure or OT/ICS systems need Lunarline Software Assurance for its dual static and dynamic analysis approach paired with SCADA-specific assessment capabilities that generic SAST tools skip entirely. The vendor's alignment with NIST 800-171 and FedRAMP compliance frameworks, plus hands-on remediation guidance rather than just vulnerability lists, makes this most valuable for defense contractors and energy sector buyers under strict supply chain scrutiny. Skip this if your primary need is developer-first, shift-left scanning; Lunarline's on-premises deployment and six-person team mean slower iteration cycles than cloud-native competitors.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Lunarline Software Assurance for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Lunarline Software Assurance: Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques. built by lunarline. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. Lunarline Software Assurance differentiates with Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Lunarline Software Assurance is developed by lunarline. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Lunarline Software Assurance serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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