Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..

Lunarline Software Assurance: Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques. built by lunarline. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.