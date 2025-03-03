Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Checkmarx One Assist for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in integrates with Black Duck Assist, Coverity, VS Code, Visual Studio, Eclipse and 1 more. Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Checkmarx One Assist serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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