Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

Snyk Open Source License Compliance: Open source license compliance management integrated into dev workflows. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Automated license scanning in CI/CD pipelines, Customizable license compliance policies, Pull request integration for license testing..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.