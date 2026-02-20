BitNinja Server Security: Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering. built by BitNinja. headquartered in Hungary. Core capabilities include IP reputation filtering and blocking, Real-time malware scanning and removal, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

Cybermerc Aushield Protect: Network security solution for SMBs with behavioral intrusion detection. built by Cybermerc. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Ransomware protection, Intellectual property theft protection, Personal identifiable information protection..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.