BitNinja Server Security: Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering. built by BitNinja. headquartered in Hungary. Core capabilities include IP reputation filtering and blocking, Real-time malware scanning and removal, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer: Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing. built by Corsa Security. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include L2 transparent inline traffic classification and redirection, Horizontal scaling of SSL/TLS visibility via load-balanced service chains, User-defined programmable filtering rules applied per packet in real-time..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.