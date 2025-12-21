Bitdefender Security for AWS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mixed Windows Server and Linux workloads on AWS will find Bitdefender Security for AWS valuable for its offloaded scanning architecture, which keeps performance overhead off your instances while maintaining consistent antimalware coverage across heterogeneous environments. The pay-as-you-grow licensing and instant provisioning through EC2 API integration mean you're not paying for idle capacity or wrestling with deployment delays as you scale. Skip this if you need detection-heavy threat hunting or behavioral analytics; Bitdefender prioritizes continuous monitoring and platform hardening over post-compromise investigation.
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud because it actually moves policy between on-premises and cloud without forcing rewrites, which saves months of operational friction. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with a Global Intelligence Network feeding AI-based detection across endpoints, email, network, and data controls. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native only and doesn't need the policy portability; the hybrid heritage means you're paying for capabilities that on-cloud-only shops won't use.
Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender Security for AWS vs Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Bitdefender Security for AWS: Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Hosted scanning services with offloaded scanning to dedicated servers, Pay-as-you-grow usage-based licensing, Multi-OS support for Windows Server and Linux distributions..
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud: Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Endpoint security and management across multiple device types, Network security for web-based threat protection, Information security for sensitive data protection..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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