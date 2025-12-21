Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR is a commercial email security platforms tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks should run Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security; its dual SEG and API deployment options let you protect Microsoft 365 without ripping out your existing email infrastructure. The platform catches impersonation and polymorphic threats at pre-delivery and post-delivery stages, meaning you're not betting everything on a single choke point. Skip this if you need deep integration with non-Microsoft email systems or demand granular SOAR-style playbooks for incident response; Bitdefender prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach automation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace without dedicated email security should pick BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for its API-first architecture that detects compromised accounts and BEC without touching MX records or requiring external visibility. The proxyless deployment means no gateway bottleneck, and the built-in SIEM and SOAR capabilities for email and account activity eliminate the separate tool tax most teams absorb. Skip this if you need advanced forensics on encrypted email content or run legacy on-premises mail servers; BLOKWORX is cloud-native by design.
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for your email security platforms needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..
BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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