Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks should run Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security; its dual SEG and API deployment options let you protect Microsoft 365 without ripping out your existing email infrastructure. The platform catches impersonation and polymorphic threats at pre-delivery and post-delivery stages, meaning you're not betting everything on a single choke point. Skip this if you need deep integration with non-Microsoft email systems or demand granular SOAR-style playbooks for incident response; Bitdefender prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach automation.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange
Mid-market and enterprise teams running on-premises Exchange will value Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for its ability to offload scanning to a centralized security server, reducing mailbox latency without sacrificing detection depth. The Global Protective Network delivers real-time behavioral analysis across millions of endpoints, catching zero-day threats before signatures exist. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native and standardized on Microsoft 365; the on-premises architecture adds operational overhead that cloud-native buyers don't need.
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for your email security platforms needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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