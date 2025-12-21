Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Bitdefender. SentinelOne is a commercial extended detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with understaffed SOCs will gain the most from Bitdefender GravityZone EDR because its automated cross-endpoint correlation actually reduces alert fatigue by consolidating incidents across your environment instead of drowning analysts in noise. The platform covers the full NIST DE.CM and DE.AE cycle with cloud sandboxing, HyperDetect tunable AI, and live threat hunting, meaning your team spends time investigating real threats rather than triaging. Skip this if you need strong incident recovery orchestration; GravityZone prioritizes detection and prevention over automated response and remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing faster threat containment will find SentinelOne's value in its autonomous response engine, which executes remediation without waiting for analyst approval. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with particular strength in automated mitigation that prevents lateral movement. Skip this if your organization prioritizes deep forensic control and wants humans reviewing every response action; SentinelOne's speed comes from trading some visibility into automated decisions for faster mean time to containment.
EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach
AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone EDR vs SentinelOne for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..
SentinelOne: AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection, Automated threat response, Endpoint protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR differentiates with Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection. SentinelOne differentiates with AI-powered threat detection, Automated threat response, Endpoint protection.
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR is developed by Bitdefender. SentinelOne is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR and SentinelOne serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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