Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..

SentinelOne: AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection, Automated threat response, Endpoint protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.