Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery: Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service. built by Bishop Fox. Core capabilities include Brand/domain-centric asset discovery, Human-in-the-loop ownership validation, Continuous scanning and monitoring..

Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.