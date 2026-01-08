Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bishop Fox. Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will get immediate value from Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery because the human-in-the-loop ownership validation actually kills false positives instead of burying your team in them. The continuous monitoring and real-time change detection map to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you the asset visibility and anomaly detection that most external scanning tools promise but don't deliver. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation guidance baked in; Bishop Fox finds the problem and validates it exists, but stops short of telling you how to fix it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
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Common questions about comparing Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery vs Detectify Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery: Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service. built by Bishop Fox. Core capabilities include Brand/domain-centric asset discovery, Human-in-the-loop ownership validation, Continuous scanning and monitoring..
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Brand/domain-centric asset discovery, Human-in-the-loop ownership validation, Continuous scanning and monitoring. Detectify Platform differentiates with Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing.
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Bishop Fox. Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery and Detectify Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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