Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will get immediate value from Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery because the human-in-the-loop ownership validation actually kills false positives instead of burying your team in them. The continuous monitoring and real-time change detection map to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you the asset visibility and anomaly detection that most external scanning tools promise but don't deliver. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation guidance baked in; Bishop Fox finds the problem and validates it exists, but stops short of telling you how to fix it.

Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.