Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Betterscan is a free static application security testing tool. DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in alert noise from point security tools will appreciate Betterscan's orchestration model, which de-duplicates and prioritizes findings across multiple scanners instead of forcing you to triage each tool separately. It handles SAST, IaC scanning, and secrets detection simultaneously, cutting the manual work of correlating results from five different vendor consoles. Skip this if you need a single vendor's support contract or prefer tools with deep UI polish; Betterscan trades interface refinement for raw coordination capability and stays free, which means you're responsible for tuning the ruleset yourself.
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Betterscan vs DeepSource SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Betterscan: Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations..
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Betterscan and DeepSource SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, Source Code Analysis. Key differences: Betterscan is Free while DeepSource SAST is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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