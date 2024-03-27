Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Betterscan is a free static application security testing tool. CredShields SolidityScan is a commercial static application security testing tool by CredShields. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in alert noise from point security tools will appreciate Betterscan's orchestration model, which de-duplicates and prioritizes findings across multiple scanners instead of forcing you to triage each tool separately. It handles SAST, IaC scanning, and secrets detection simultaneously, cutting the manual work of correlating results from five different vendor consoles. Skip this if you need a single vendor's support contract or prefer tools with deep UI polish; Betterscan trades interface refinement for raw coordination capability and stays free, which means you're responsible for tuning the ruleset yourself.
Startup and early-stage web3 teams need SolidityScan because it catches reentrancy and access control bugs before mainnet deployment, which is where most Solidity exploits live. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 issues with specific remediation code, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security reviewers. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of multi-chain protocols requiring deep post-deployment monitoring; SolidityScan's strength is pre-deployment velocity, not runtime threat hunting.
Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations.
AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code
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Common questions about comparing Betterscan vs CredShields SolidityScan for your static application security testing needs.
Betterscan: Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations..
CredShields SolidityScan: AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include AI-powered static analysis for smart contract vulnerability detection, OWASP Web3 security standards compliance checking, Reentrancy, overflow, and access control vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Betterscan and CredShields SolidityScan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, Source Code Analysis. Key differences: Betterscan is Free while CredShields SolidityScan is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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