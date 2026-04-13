The world's largest cybersecurity product directory. 9,000+ products, real market intelligence, and competitive insights to help you find, evaluate, and optimize your security stack.

Startup and early-stage web3 teams need SolidityScan because it catches reentrancy and access control bugs before mainnet deployment, which is where most Solidity exploits live. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 issues with specific remediation code, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security reviewers. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of multi-chain protocols requiring deep post-deployment monitoring; SolidityScan's strength is pre-deployment velocity, not runtime threat hunting.