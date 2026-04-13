Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. CredShields SolidityScan is a commercial static application security testing tool by CredShields. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and early-stage web3 teams need SolidityScan because it catches reentrancy and access control bugs before mainnet deployment, which is where most Solidity exploits live. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 issues with specific remediation code, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security reviewers. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of multi-chain protocols requiring deep post-deployment monitoring; SolidityScan's strength is pre-deployment velocity, not runtime threat hunting.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs CredShields SolidityScan for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
CredShields SolidityScan: AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include AI-powered static analysis for smart contract vulnerability detection, OWASP Web3 security standards compliance checking, Reentrancy, overflow, and access control vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adronite differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization. CredShields SolidityScan differentiates with AI-powered static analysis for smart contract vulnerability detection, OWASP Web3 security standards compliance checking, Reentrancy, overflow, and access control vulnerability detection.
Adronite is developed by Adronite. CredShields SolidityScan is developed by CredShields. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adronite and CredShields SolidityScan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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