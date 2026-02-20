Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..

Vidoc SecureAI: Real-time vulnerability detection and automated fixing for AI-generated code. built by Vidoc Security Lab. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in AI-generated and human-written code, Automated vulnerability fixing with code suggestions, Deep codebase scanning to map service and dependency connections..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.