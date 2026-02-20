Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Perforce Klocwork is a commercial static application security testing tool by Perforce Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams shipping C, C++, and Java at scale will get the most from Perforce Klocwork because its differential analysis mode catches regressions in changed code without slowing down the build pipeline. It supports MISRA C/C++ and AUTOSAR C++ 14 out of the box, which matters if you're embedded systems or automotive; most SAST tools treat safety standards as an afterthought. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Python or JavaScript and you need deep data flow analysis for third-party dependencies, where Klocwork's strength in compiled languages becomes a liability.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Perforce Klocwork for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Perforce Klocwork: Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin. built by Perforce Software. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Perforce Klocwork differentiates with Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961).
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Perforce Klocwork is developed by Perforce Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Perforce Klocwork serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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