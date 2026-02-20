CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform

Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform for its pull request-level filtering; the AI agents cut false positives down to signal that actually matters, which is why it works across 27 languages without needing language-specific tuning. The agentic architecture handles repository-wide analysis and learns continuously, meaning noise drops the longer you run it. Skip this if your codebase is a graveyard of legacy COBOL or you need post-deployment runtime protection; CodeThreat owns the pre-merge gate, not what happens after code hits production.